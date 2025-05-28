2 teenagers arrested for murder at marijuana facility in Oklahoma

The teens were arrested for the murder of two employees at a marijuana grow facility where authorities say the incident started as a robbery.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live