Less than 20% of parents willing to vaccinate children under 5, poll shows

Thirty-eight percent of parents said they will wait and see how the COVID-19 vaccine works for others before registering their children under 5.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live