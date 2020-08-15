Transcript for 200,000 Americans could die of COVID-19 by Labor Day

A sobering forecast from the Centers for Disease Control predicting 200000. Americans could be lost a Covert nineteen by Labor Day. Was stunning to see any inkling of the politics. In the percent of the tests that are positive. Which we know now from sad past experience. Jackson didn't let you gonna have more surges. But president trump saying. This week cases nationwide have declined by 6%. To test positive literate has fallen to just six point 5% a 71%. Reduction from April and a 15% reduction from mid July. New findings from Emory University highlight the pandemic staggering racial and ethnic disparities in predominantly black communities infection rates are three times higher and death three are six times higher when compared to predominantly white communities. People say. What we're all in the same boat. People. Know we're not something learned to be. New guidelines from the CDC say patients who have recovered from cove at nineteen and who aren't experiencing symptoms don't need to quarantine or get retested for up to three months. But testing delays continue to be an issue in Rhode Island some waiting nearly ten hours for a test and the nonprofit company corps founded by actor Sean Penn he's giving millions of dollars to expand testing for vulnerable populations in Atlanta's Fulton County. This partnership. An integrated services that are able to be provided as a result sets an example not only for the state of Georgia but for the rest of the nation. Vice president Mike Pence travel to West Virginia on Saturday where he met with governor Jim justice praising him for his handling of the pandemic. Governor this one. The appreciation for the careful. Thoughtful way you really empower local communities. To have the information that happened mitigation efforts you go back to school and back to work. However the debate over schools continues across much of the country Colombia as the latest university to announce all fall classes will be on line. 16100 students and staff in Georgia are now quarantined. After tests from some schools came back positive. Trevor alt ABC news New York.

