Transcript for 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris touts plan decriminalizing marijuana nationwide

Where checking in on the 20/20 race where presidential candidate senator Pamela Harris launched a comprehensive. Marijuana re form bill it includes legalizing marijuana at the federal levels I wanna go to as a range shot. In Los Angeles with more. Serene as you know there is many disparities in this country when it comes in marijuana what does this bill address specifically. I Kimberly at how come heiress launched this bill this morning she says times have changed if she's teaming up with. House judiciary cherry Jerrold Nadler. Act the federal level now this would apply to prior and pending charges. It would remove it from the controlled substances act still would basically leave up to states decide. Their own marijuana Paul sees at similar to how they currently do it for alcohol. The bill would also set aside criminal convictions would require re sentencing for those with the marijuana convictions. And it would also prohibit discrimination. In many cases so for example landlords could no longer deny people. Four mayor want to use or possession. So you you mention that she changed her stands I think she changed it back into a fifteen. Do you think that matters. It's hard to Nell and with what of people even noticed that this is a complete 180 for her. I mean justified years ago she laughed at the idea. Of legalizing marijuana that's currently a position she holds right now. When she was California AG tens of thousands of people were put behind bars. For marijuana convictions for marijuana fractions of course now she's coming out she says times have changed and if they'll certainly reflects that. And then as a ring before you go on do you think that you know this has a good chance of passing. He knew her team says that this is the very first time that a senator has teamed up with the house shaded street share. As you know she teamed up with Jerry Nadler on this should they say they feel there is a good chance this is going to be up for about self wealthy. Can really are answering shot right there in Los Angeles thank you so much.

