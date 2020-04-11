Transcript for What we know about 2020 voters, exit polls

Let's break down now where we are in terms of the larger picture in the presidential election let's bring in our virtual roundtable joining us now. LV granderson ABC news contributor terrace admire. Former GOP communications director and senior advisor at the Lincoln project and the right were gore professor of public policy. At Harvard thank you all for being nearly I'd like to start things off with you we don't know. Who the next president is going to be ample we are still getting a read a right now at least of who came out. To vote and that picture's not necessarily as expected when you look at the demographics young voters for example there was a lot of expectations that they would be very energize this time around that they would come out in droves. Were seen. Basically they came out of the same numbers they usually do which is really not very much what are you what are your big takeaways. When you look at the demographics of who came out to vote in the selection. So I think there a couple of things to keep in mind the first CTT consider is that we don't have all the ballots we don't. Information and we're not going to have all the information for some time mentally Pennsylvania's thank you all about don't be counted until Friday at the Orleans. I'm look at sent their a couple of you know adjustments that we can make an a couple of you know projections that we can may including you know something like young people coming out. Pretty flat her coming out and in the same numbers in previous years I think one of the things that this highlight its help crush traded. Americans work across the country particularly with their choices in this election and that's not something that necessarily something that's particular to this election. But is something that has been a red flag. For the last couple of election cycles that we lark I march nor. The other part to consider is the impact of Kobe nineteenth. An impact this kind of these various protocols essentially you know we can't dismiss back at this place this election took place. In the midst of a global pandemic the likes of which we haven't seen eighty some odd years so that also matters as well and it is also interesting trends coming out. A places like Georgia interesting places like Philip. Florida all of that matters and will be able to get a better picture as we move into the next what. Else if I could bring you into this on the question that maybe the real loser in this election pollsters right. And they had a lot of them had to mainstream ones including ours had a very different result what has. Happened in your judgment what do you see in this let's not. Not to focus on the polling industry but on the American people what happened aside from a remarkable turnout what does it tell you about us. Hard to still believe that there is a Bradley Effect when it comes through president tall because he's such a polarizing figures. You know when you didn't ask someone a thousand times and they're voting for and they can assess whether or not to sink them to be honest. But once you're in front of you know polling location you can make your decision to wait it should be sees fit. In the comfort our privacy and I think that you know for a lot of Democrats and for a lot of or posters. They have to recognize that just because you don't like a candidate doesn't mean that other people don't want their candidates. I think that's what big indication and in two humps not to throw shade of deep industry. Home put exit polls. Don't necessarily tell you the same thing that the polls before Election Day we'll tell you. And we've got to be better or great start to be better anyway in terms of parents retaining. Akron information based upon the questions ahead of times but the expectations of the electorate. Part shifted based upon antiquated methods or inaccurate information. Terror what is tell you about the conversation. Around politics in this country you know people are afraid to even admit what candidate they intend to vote for. How are we supposed to find middle ground to move forward in politics particularly when you see factions of both parties. Pulling closer to the extremes. Yeah I I think that there. Given our closest election it is ends. You know how remarkably incompetent and the failed leadership I'm Donald Trump particularly on coding and the litany of other things have been problematic during his. And during his tenure here is president from the misogyny to their racism to the populism the conspiracy theories. All of these things that so many Americans would cast that aside. And still support him. From you but it's incredible so I think that this even Jill Biden wins but it looks like he bill. He has a herculean effort to try to unite this country and there are considerable polar opposites in device in where we are and I think that. There really needs to be a cultural reckoning with the American people about what they're willing to accept. I'm Donald sums behavior particularly around the integrity of the election and his comments last night about this being fraud and stopping the vote counting. That's not democracy you know that's that's how we do here in America and I think the American people really need to reassess what they're willing to accept. And terror how do you Foster that conversation you're a Republican who does not support the president there are many others. In that camp as well but the results still are what they are and this is not a landslide even if he doesn't win this election which she very well might. This is close so this could this conversation is gonna have to happen and how do you Foster it if people are afraid to even open their mouth and say that they liked the guy. Or they support his policies yet. Yeah I'm. Not quite sure. This is you know I was hoping that that trump is and would be repudiated in his lost and it wouldn't be this close. For this exact reasons that we could start to have these conversations. Once the threat of trump is owns repudiated but given that it's alive and well and that the Republican Party seems to be bullying in in Goldstein it. I think this is a very typical conversation moving forward is the party in its current form. Cannot remain this way it's unsustainable demographic changes in this country Mulally and frankly what they're allowing. Is very antithetical to not only traditional republicanism but also just two are the way our constitutional republic was designed so. I'm not quite sure how we have that conversation because it's really a character issue here. And I'm not quite sure where we start to bridge that gap but hopefully Joseph Biden can do data people's lives our. And a little askew we've live red river we've been talking about the rising demographic in America that. Four years we've said would Kerrey the Democratic Party to victory in that really hasn't. Condit really hasn't come to pass him a little bit maybe Arizona suggests that this year but really if you look at what the exit polls are saying in Lakeland where all of the doubt about the polls. A Donald Trump outperformed. His himself in all of the demographics. White women black men black women Latinos except for a white man. Joseph Biden did better with white man what's happening two that rising demographic tends to be diversifying its its political interests. So public beta client and we know that technically leaves all over the place right now so he voter cast for example has very different outcomes. The and the New York Times and you know other act the pulley. Institutions. So I would I would caution us to think about. You know what he's actually need to not read too much into what RC in the moment we should have better data in the coming days. Wit that being said. One of the things that we know is that demographics isn't destiny and that the Republican Party at this moment. As essentially figured out away it looks just like quotes from these various groups. In these different demographic groups in such a way that it. Comes together with this overwhelmingly all overwhelming white vote. Two per dues you know I'm not to win elections in significant states. At the same time at one I can't caution us because what we're seeing right now particularly if war broke comment. Is that in areas like Georgia rate in the areas Blake. In areas like mission that it's African Americans that it Latinos despite what you may be seeing NC Florida. That is African American in addition voters there are proving to be that difference. In any swing state in ways that are really important so that the reinforcing democratic coalition. Even though they may be. Fragile coalition. NL VA your home state of Arizona is one of several still up for grabs that could still decide this thing what are you watching closely. For a for the next few hours. Well there are few things hmmm I do live a miracle Tony Richards the epicenter right now are in terms of power Arizona it's gonna play out. Com I would say firms. The media and certainly Democrats. Need to get rid of this notion of trumpets on. Yes Donald Trump is the mouthpiece right now but things that he is saying and what he's banking on in terms are getting reelected. Are topics and issues that have been around for decades and decades. You know this isn't a one off he's Donna Powell liar. Home he shows they're taking advantage of the gap that has always been garrison has notional trumpets and I think really don't discredit in terms of really explaining his dynamic that we're witnessing and when it comes to Arizona. Home I think fifteen it's fascinating is the victory elements to this election under I don't believe are being talked about enough. Number one is to endorse nor Cindy McCain the widow of the great obviously John McCain. Home she decided to come out and speak against. But Donald Trump in Arizona she endorsed Tom Joseph Biden and I think if that didn't lead to more boats towards. Well Vice President Biden there's certainly surprised some Democrat who broke some Republican votes who are very strong military. Out here in Arizona number two. Mark Kelly. Obviously we know of are getting different tragedy are still very popular figures in Arizona that help Joseph Barton and number three which should make tons somewhat humorous. What will Obama. What's on the ballot this year in Arizona. And he received more votes than Joseph Biden it would seek more posting calorie. So there are issues are here that arizonans cherry actually independent. And you know I think you're laughing hysterically. But I promise you that had that opened hill maybe during the midterm election that a general election. You may see a different result of power here in terms of fools for presidents Sar blue dog do believe the issue of of marijuana making it legal in Arizona certainly helped Joseph Biden who has been very open insane that he was support lifting that from the federal list he turned to banned substances. That helped me a great deal. Don't drink beings. Including companies in Toronto to depart the discussion in the racism or trumpets Federer certainly help Joseph Biden capture Arizona here but I'm not quite willing to say that is being. Blue state jurists now I just think that he was. Perfect society because of him. Or one apparel are no I was laughing with you there housing. But I thought I expect there let me go to put it this way as someone who also losing Los Angeles I'm quite happy to hear that their parents. There we del Santo they have much to our level they'll act and ask you shouldn't. We face let's assume for a moment that adds things are going. They will remember that was did Joseph Biden who looks like he has a better chance at this point. Will be for all the votes are count let's just assume for a moment that we have a president Biden revenue divided government again. And a divided country. What can get done for the American people and that Washington. With Joseph Biden in the White House instead of Donald Trump what do you think. Well I'm gift that Joseph Biden has long standing relationships with many of the senators who are still there. I'm hoping that she'll be able to massage those relationships and get back to governing this we'll be up to Mitch McConnell. He's been an obstructionist unfortunately happens at this point. But. You know Republicans I don't think want to go through. What they went through with Donald Trump to her own and they would like to actually see some things get done health care needs to get done infrastructure. You know. We'll see what they can do but it out. I'm not holding my breath when you have divided government like this it makes it very difficult to get a domestic policy agenda through. And a lot of democratic institutions and norms need to be restored. And hopefully Joseph Biden will be able to do that from the Department of Justice to the DO DQ. I'm the CDC and the number one thing is getting Kobe under control and having a plan to help. Heal this nation and get the economy back on track so that should be priority number one. And and Leah I know we keep hitting and undemocratic but it is gonna ask you one more because one big one that stuck out in that realm. Was and the way presidential performed in Florida he seemed to to do really well. Particularly with Latinos in South Florida. With a lot of the messaging and being around. Socialism and he won that that state pretty early on but what does that say in terms of the Democratic Party where you're hearing more of the party. Reflecting that message does that mean there are vulnerable in the future with this community if they don't somehow change their messaging. There have been a lot of people within the Democratic Party or we're Democratic Party adjacent. Pulled in sounding the alarm about Latino voters or more than a you know more than a year for 23 years actually pulled sang. Beaches on the her rights and peace is this just coming. Because there's not really an understanding of the Latino voters wouldn't be breakdown because the national origin. Whether it be you know they're also an and religion but there'd be you know. Their feelings and their ideas could socialism. I think the limited things that bit the Democratic Party has immense. Particularly in Florida is the Wayans rich and disinformation and misinformation that's penetrated. Let you know on clay. And including Spanish language media. So we saw for example in Spanish language newspapers in Miami they rent eight months of this information into an on advertisements and things like that about Joseph Biden. It was it was missed four months a BCB kinds of things the other thing that the Democratic Party and a really have to figure out is how Latinos different. Depending on what region of the country that there. So we happen to now in and also classifieds. We happen to know that Latinos who are working class in specific parts of Texas. Tend to vote very very liberal leader progressively. Let's Eagles and other parts of Texas particularly well on clay. Tend to vote conservatively. So where did Democratic Party has a lot of work to do it and really figuring out the demographics. The Latino voters but the spartans had been air. For a long long time people just haven't been paying attention. All right leer at burger. Terrorists have Meyer and now he granderson thanks very much of that.

