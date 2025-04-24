2025 NFL Draft preview

ABC News correspondent Ike Ejiochi breaks down what to expect at this year's 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

April 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live