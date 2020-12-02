-
Now Playing: How prosecutors say drugmaker carried out scheme to sell powerful opioid: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Drugmaker head sentenced for role in scheme that contributed to opioid crisis: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 21-year-old dies after taking Xanax laced with fentanyl
-
Now Playing: Health officials hold emergency meeting as virus cases spike worldwide
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus receives official name, COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: How to give yourself self-care a month at a time in 2020
-
Now Playing: We are swooning over this musician who serenaded his wife battling brain cancer
-
Now Playing: CDC official gives update on novel coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Tradeshow moves forward despite coronavirus concerns
-
Now Playing: American who contracted coronavirus on cruise ship speaks out
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus outbreak leads to 1st federal quarantine in decades
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship announces coronavirus cases has doubled
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus outbreak worsens with 812 fatalities
-
Now Playing: Thousands stuck on quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan
-
Now Playing: Study shows mindfulness can help obese children lose weight and decrease anxiety
-
Now Playing: Candidates address health care within Democratic Party
-
Now Playing: Americans test positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Try this self-care challenge: Push-ups and planks every day for a month
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship off coast of Japan still under quarantine