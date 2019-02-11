21-year-old could make NYC Marathon history

Daniel Romanchuk, 21, is competing to become the first American man to win the New York City Marathon's wheelchair division two years in a row.
0:45 | 11/02/19

Transcript for 21-year-old could make NYC Marathon history

