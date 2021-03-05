Transcript for 23 reported tornadoes touch down in South in 24 hours

We begin with a severe weather threat after 23 tornadoes reportedly touched down in the south and just 24 hours. More than forty million Americans are now under alert as the conditions are right for more tornadoes today. Ginger Z is tracking the latest. Overnight twister is still lacing through Mississippi. This drone video that you're watching now is from a tornado in Yazoo City and the world wide web captured at close range. Debris flying and end the drowned gets destroyed by the powerful inflow wins. Strong tornado and on the ground this tornados seen crossing a road. Trees tossed power lines snapped homes and businesses damaged rescue crews working through the night at least 23 tornadoes reported across the plains in just 24 hours in Nebraska Louisiana. And Colorado to. The did you Z joins me live now for more ginger in a tornado threat we know isn't over yet so where do people need to be on the lookout what's your advice for them. You know and and it's it was a sleepy April when it came to tornadoes the fewest we've seen. In 21 years I think a lot of people need to wake up and remember OK it's spring this is tornado season may is no joke we had 23 reported that's a third of what we saw on April sold. This system has the potential to do it again today and tonight we could see more tonight. A nighttime tornadoes often become more dangerous because people go to sleep and that they don't have an all weather radio which wake shift from a dead sleep. That can be a problem said today the threat area still includes. Areas from Fayetteville Arkansas through Evansville Indiana. The removal Kentucky I want everybody in that region to really be ready for not just tornadoes and damaging wind but if you go back in the Texas and Oklahoma. Far west Arkansas we could be talking about some giant hail and that's just today now we have to watch as the next part the kind of slides to with a cold front. And that's gonna bring the same area that just got hit including Tupelo a Tuscaloosa Birmingham. Another round of severe storms tomorrow. So yes this is the season when we see this had a thing I just think it's a good reminder after such a quiet April Diane so what can people do it there in one of these areas us under a tornado watch or warning. National weather radial save a life I mean we've seen it time and time again because if you get it after you go to sleep. There's no app there's no anything there's definitely not a siren because sirens aren't even equal across counties and cities. You really have 102 forms of warning and that way you know that you get the heads up we know that there will be tornadoes now you can say okay I'm in that orange area. I'm going to be ready for it kind contempt or ginger Z thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.