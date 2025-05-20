24-year-old man arrested after posing as 16-year-old high school student: Police

A 24-year-old Venezuelan man was arrested for pretending to be a 16-year-old high school student in Ohio, according to the City of Perrysburg Police.

May 20, 2025

