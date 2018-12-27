Transcript for 2nd child dies in Customs and Border Protection custody

So many issues there on the border including the latest of course the Guatemalan eight year old boy who was found dead in. US Customs and Border Protection to custody at the time arm accurately gives us very latest on what is resulted from that. Make it is after months of warning Homeland Security is finally admitting that. Not only is the system broke in but that it needs help now. Secretary Nielsen has asked for the US Coast Guard to come help and reassess. The Customs and Border Protection medical facilities and medical programs on the ground. That as CBP is also conducting a full. Assessment of all and medical check of all children in its care under the age of ten. They are also trying to reassess what's going on at their incredibly overcrowded facilities on one of the major problems is that. These facilities were designed for single adult males. Not for families and other being inundated with a record 25000. Families just in the month of December not to put that in perspective. The CBP commissioner told me that in the entirety of 2013. They did not get 25000 children and that's basically the number which kids that they've gotten. Just in the month of December alone in this year so they are being completely overwhelmed. And despite months of warning they haven't actually built up in beefed up their medical preparedness so that is something that is. Now currently being addressed according to secretary Nielsen but she also lashed out at folks who say who she says. Our. Championing open borders she's also blaming to some degree the families who are bringing children. Of these young ages 78910. Across the border and up putting them through these perilous journeys. But we are now learning that there are number of investigations have put. Congress is saying that he's going to launch an investigation. CBP has its own internal query and review going on. And there may be others coming down the pike so. I'm what's happening according to CBP and why we're seeing this massive surge in families is that smugglers and migrants this is according to the CBP are trying to exploit. This loophole essentially in US law that prevents the breakup of families. That means it families can't be detained for more than twenty days. And then they have to be kept together so. They come across the border they are detained and then they're released on their own recognizance ahead of a court date which in many cases is three to four years down the road now according to. Customs or border protection data 98 point 3%. Of families that come into the US. All are given this treatment and are kept together. And allowed essentially tube go into the US as long as they promised to go. Back to their court date and appear before judge at some later date and that's what CBP is saying that these people are trying to exploit right now. This all complicates this already very complicated and thorny issue. And of course we are dealing with the death of a young boy just eight years old for leap they along so Gomez. Know from what we know from CBP and medical records he was taken to a hospital in New Mexico with flu like symptoms early on Christmas Eve. He was treated there after a couple of hours they found that he had a fever of a 103. A ninety minutes later they released him with a prescription for antibiotics. But. That night he took ill again at first his father said that his son was doing okay did not need to be taken back to the hospital. Then his condition worsened they rushed him back to the hospital the father according to the Guatemalan consulate carrying the boy in his arms. Two DC BP vehicle they rushed him to the hospital. But he died just minutes before Christmas. Again that is being investigated as well an autopsy on that boy is also being conducted and. It's maps such a tragedy for that family here thank you for the ladies there and.

