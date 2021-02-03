-
Now Playing: Koala celebrates 16th birthday
-
Now Playing: Squirrel monkeys given Valentine's Day snack
-
Now Playing: Mother chimpanzee plays with daughter at zoo
-
Now Playing: New York state senator on Cuomo controversy
-
Now Playing: Groundbreaking series 'Soul of a Nation' premieres tonight
-
Now Playing: Battle over immigration
-
Now Playing: US Border Patrol tightens security after influx of migrant crossings
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: FBI director testifies in 1st public hearing since Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Parents reunite with quadruplets after Texas ice storm keeps them apart
-
Now Playing: Biden unveils COVID-19 vaccine pact
-
Now Playing: FBI Director Chris Wray testifies in 1st public hearing since Capitol riot
-
Now Playing: UN Women executive director talks women’s leadership
-
Now Playing: 6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published anymore
-
Now Playing: Another possible surge of COVID-19 cases?
-
Now Playing: Firefighter rescues dog from frozen pond
-
Now Playing: Multiple fatalities in California crash: Highway patrol
-
Now Playing: Hospital gives update on deadly California crash
-
Now Playing: 15 dead after SUV smashes into tractor trailer
-
Now Playing: Generous toddler shares meal with Mickey Mouse