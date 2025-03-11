3 charged with murder after 5-year-old killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion

The operator of the hyperbaric chamber also faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, officials said.

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live