3 dead after 'racially motivated' shooting

Police said three people, all of them were Black, were killed in a "racially motivated" shooting at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

August 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live