3 LA deputies killed in explosion in department's biggest loss of life since 1857

Three Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the arson explosives detail were killed in an explosion at a law enforcement training facility.

July 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live