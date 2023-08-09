3-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Houston, police say

A baby boy died in Houston on Tuesday after being left in a car amid a dangerous and unrelenting heat wave, police said.

August 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live