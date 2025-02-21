3 shot dead outside driver's licensing office in Louisville, suspect at large

The male victim died at the scene. Two females died at the hospital.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live