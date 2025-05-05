3 victims in unknown condition after shooting at wilderness park in California

The shooting occurred at Featherly Regional Park in Yorba Linda, California.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live