What is the 30k-pound ‘Buster Bomb?’

ABC News contributor and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ret. Lt. Gen. Doug Lute provides insight into how powerful the "Bunker Buster" bomb is and the damage it could inflict if used against Iran.

June 21, 2025

