At least 31 workers rescued after tunnel collapse in Los Angeles: LAFD
The collapse took place at the "18-foot diameter tunnel, being constructed for municipal wastewater management," LAFD said.
July 10, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Son searching for parents after Texas floods hopes tragedy will bring people togetherJul 09, 2025
Russia launches largest aerial assault on Ukraine after Trump's criticism of PutinJul 09, 2025
At least 3 killed after flash flooding in New Mexico, including childrenJul 09, 2025
Police search for suspect after paddleboarder found dead near remote island in MaineJul 09, 2025
Police say 1-year-old boy dead after California mom allegedly leaves sons in hot carJul 09, 2025
Coast Guard rescues 2 teens trapped on a cliff in OregonJul 09, 2025
Body camera video captures dramatic rescue from burning car in FloridaJul 09, 2025
Texas county hard-hit by floods had contract, meeting set for warning systemJul 09, 2025
Biden's former White House doctor declined to answer questions before House panelJul 09, 2025
US measles cases hit highest number in 33 years: CDCJul 09, 2025
Golfer struck by lightning while playing in New JerseyJul 09, 2025
‘My goal is to rebuild,’ says owner who lost hair salon in deadly Texas floodingJul 09, 2025
Hero dad left goodbye voicemails to kids before dying in Texas floodsJul 09, 2025
Musk says AI chatbot Grok's antisemitic messages are being addressedJul 09, 2025
Linda Yaccarino steps down from role as CEO of Musk-owned XJul 09, 2025
Newsom slams Trump admin during South Carolina tour: 'America in reverse'Jul 09, 2025
Officials increase reward for person who killed congressional internJul 09, 2025
Travel expert on what TSA’s end to shoes-off policy means for youJul 09, 2025
Greece continues to struggle with soaring heatJul 09, 2025
Taiwan to start largest-ever military drillsJul 09, 2025
Death toll rises to 110 after deadly Texas floodsJul 09, 2025
Court strikes down FTC’s ‘Click to Cancel’ ruleJul 09, 2025
Joe Burrow breaks silence over burglaryJul 09, 2025
Texas dad nearly killed in Bahamas boat incidentJul 09, 2025
Philadelphia workers reach possible deal with city after garbage pileupJul 09, 2025
What to know about insect repellentsJul 09, 2025
Trump supporters angry over Justice Department's Jeffery Epstein memoJul 09, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Celebrating 20 Years of ShondalandJul 04, 2025
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022