Transcript for Nearly 350,000 weddings have been postponed due to the coronavirus

We're back now with a big obstacle down the aisle. Nearly 350,000 weddings were originally planned for April and may of this year. Now those couples postponing their official celebrations. "The knot" and "Wedding wire" recently launched a 24/7 hotline to offer couples tips as they navigate wedding planning. Joining us is Kristen Maxwell cooper, editor-in-chief at "The knot." Kristen, so many people are trying to figure out what to do. Where do you suggest they begin? Well, first of all, our thoughts are with all of these couples. We understand what a challenging time this is, and where they really want to start is whether it's calling our hotline or just getting on the phone with their vendors. They are going to be the ones who are going to be best equipped to help them navigate this and decide whether or not they should be postponing to June, July, August and really pushing that out. What are people doing in regards to planner fees because if they have to reschedule their wedding for a year later even, is the planner then going to charge extra for that? It's already expensive as it is. Now all these postponements can really cause some big financial concerns. You know, the vendors understand that this is out of the couple's control, and the couples understand that this is out of the vendor's control. Really what we're seeing is that they're working together to figure out what makes the most sense for them and it's really been a really great partnership to see. We've been hearing from vendors. We've been hearing from couples saying we're working together and we're figuring out what works best for us. I'm assuming that if you were invited to a wedding in the next few months you're probably assuming it's not going to happen but you still have to notify your guests about when the new date is, so what are some tips to getting through all of that? The easiest thing you can do is update your wedding website. Go ahead and go on there. Put a note to your family and friends. Even if you don't know what the new date is or haven't made a full decision, at least let your guests know where your head is at. If you decided to postpone, even create a little faq section because oftentimes your guests are going to have the same question so instead of fielding a lot of texts or calls, you can put it right there. I would also suggest that if there's -- if it's a destination or if you feel like a lot of guests are traveling, that you go ahead and reach out to the hotels, the room blocks, and sort of try to figure that out for your guests. It will really go a long way. Certainly will. And wedding gowns, some of them are even made overseas, so what are your alternatives if you're still trying to get your hands on one? The first thing you want to do is talk to your bridal salon or talk to the designer of the dress. Figure out if they are manufacturing overseas, if they are seeing delays. If they aren't and they feel like they can get you the dress in time, great. If not, start looking at back-up options. There are designers and brands like David's bridal and beholden who actually have manufacturers in the U.S. And they have warehouses where they have some off the rack stuff. And planning a wedding is already overwhelming and then to have it either be postponed right before the big day is so overwhelming, some people are just saying, hey, we're going to cancel the event, we'll still get married but virtually or in a different way. What do you suggest in terms of weighing postponing versus cancelling? We're actually seeing 96% of our couples are deciding to postpone versus cancel. If you think about it, weddings are a big monetary investment. In order to protect that investment your best bet is to push it out. You know, the celebration is going to happen. Perhaps you may want to do it virtually. You may just want to have the ceremony with your officiant and your close friends zooming in or facetiming or whatever it is and then save the party for a little bit later. That's not a bad plan at all. Thank you so much, Kristen, for all these helpful tips. I know you're giving brides and families out there some relief because it is so stressful planning a wedding in the first place. Wishing you good health. Thanks for being with us. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.