At least 4 dead as heavy rain washes cars off roads in San Antonio

The fatalities were reported in northeast San Antonio in the Loop 410 area on Thursday morning, police said.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live