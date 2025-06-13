4 detainees remain unaccounted for following unrest at New Jersey ICE facility

The detainees broke through a "drywall with a mesh interior" that led to an exterior wall and into a parking lot, according to Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., who was briefed by officials on the situation.

June 13, 2025

