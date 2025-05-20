4 escaped New Orleans inmates captured, 6 remain at large

A fourth man has been arrested days after he and nine other inmates at the New Orleans jail broke free and fled - prompting a citywide manhunt and state-led investigations into the jail's operations.

May 20, 2025

