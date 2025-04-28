4 minors dead after vehicle rams into after-school camp in Illinois

Four minors are dead after a vehicle crashed into a building hosting an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, officials told ABC News.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live