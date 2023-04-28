4 teens arrested in connection to Texas after-prom party shooting that wounded 11

The suspects, an 18-year-old man and three 19-year-old men, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaged in organized criminal activity.

April 28, 2023

