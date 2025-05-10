4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Tennessee

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Saturday morning in Tennessee and was felt as far as Atlanta and western North Carolina according to the U.S. Geological Survey and local news reports.

May 10, 2025

