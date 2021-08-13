Transcript for 440 students in Florida county quarantined due to COVID-19

The new school year is off and running in Palm Beach County but not for everybody according to the school district house of the end of the school day Wednesday. 440. Students were in quarantine for issues related to called in nineteen. Kate in heart is one of those students. Getting a late. Qaeda and is a sophomore Dwyer high school in Palm Beach Gardens though she has yet to actually have her first day of sophomore year. Both of our parents tested positive for Covert so Kate it is now home in quarantine. And hard I train definitely is like a lot to get a life and I don't majority and really concerned about England a high and it here. Cain and says she's been tried to keep up by emailing teachers and working through Google classroom but. It's so much you can do when she's not actually in school there's no virtual options as he -- Can't answer the call would test Wednesday and is hoping its negative so she can return to class on Monday. But she worries her experience may just be the beginning for so many students this year. What happens when kids are getting Kobe again and then their missing few weeks of school. In their missing all of these lessons and soccer fan in me.

