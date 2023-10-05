4th day of civil fraud trial against Trump in NYC

The civil fraud trial against former President Trump enters its fourth day, this time without Trump in court. He's seeking to get another case over alleged hush money payments dismissed.

October 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live