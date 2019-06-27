Transcript for 4th NYPD officer this month dies after suspected suicide

Another tragic death within the NYPD. For the fourth time this month a new York city police officer has taken his own life. The officer shot and killed himself last night inside his home in Hicksville Long Island. He had been with the department for 24 years and worked at a precinct in the Bronx city leaders urging officers who may be in trouble to reach out for help. Don't be afraid to get help. You can come booty agency to get help if you're afraid to come to the agency is tons of outside help pop up. Is an organization run by the union dead ones confidentially. Every cop has great health insurance you can go privately. Get the help get the help it should never ever come to that point. Department says if you or anyone you know is having trouble coping you're urged to call the suicide prevention hotline. Someone as they're ready to take your call at all times.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.