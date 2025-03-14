5 people dead in massive car crash involving 17 vehicles near Austin

Five people are dead after a collision involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck occurred Thursday night in Texas.

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live