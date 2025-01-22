5-year-old biking prodigy makes splash on social media

Elliot Honeycutt’s adventures on two wheels has led to more than 1 million Instagram followers.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live