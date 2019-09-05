Transcript for 52 years later, DNA evidence solves Seattle murder

She and serial number 2657. You know that really hits home and young woman killed in the heart of Seattle's gleaning you epicenter a place where the world gathered off for the world's spare just five years earlier. A case that was hit it from detective to detectives for decades. Today's Seattle police announced they know who killed Susan Galvin. A man who was never even looked at until popular genealogy website linked his surviving relatives DNA with that DNA collected on Galvin. But to find out more about frank with each Seattle police had to find him. Which they did at this Tukwila cemetery the DNA in his bones weren't matched the DNA found on Galvin. Eldest brother who met with police today says the pain of losing his eldest sibling is something his family has never recovered for. When it.

