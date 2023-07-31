6 migrant workers hit in possible intentional vehicular assault, police say

The unknown driver of the older model, mid-size, black, sport utility vehicle with has been described as an older white male, police said.

July 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live