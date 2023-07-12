6-year-old Miami girl escapes alleged kidnapper after biting his arm: Police

Police arrested Leonardo Venegas on Saturday in connection to the alleged abduction, an arrest affidavit shows. He was charged with kidnapping and child abuse.

July 12, 2023

