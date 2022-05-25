63-year-old woman beaten to death at bus stop

Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Michelle Huntley, who was found beaten to death on Friday at a Hybla Valley bus stop in Alexandria, Virginia.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live