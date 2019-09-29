Transcript for 67 protesters arrested for demonstration at coal power plant

Walking past the no trespassing sign with their hands up. Dozens of climate activists are arrested on the property of Miramax station in bumped. Those arrested were just a portion of the protesters. Calling on the coal fired power plant to shut down. I'm concerned about climate change and concerns about what scientists are saying about you know hurt our future in the future for my kids it doesn't make sense for our climate. It doesn't make sense for our clean air and water on the does make sense for our communities and it doesn't make sense economically either. Granite shore power owns Miramax station it released a statement saying in part. We respect and support the right of any person to express his or her abused unfortunately today's protest and trespassing. Was more about making a scene and breaking the law then conveying an informed point of view. The protesters say they also want elected officials to hear their message if our elected officials want to stay in power. They better align with our values. And then fight back against army gene because. This our future engineers say if and just future for all of us and that. At halting our elected officials accountable here because it then turning off the industry aunts and spiky. And. Greenwich or goes on to say that Merrimack station is an important part of the local economy. That is drastically decreased carbon emissions and only runs a fraction of the amount it used to. In boats Obama has W and you walk Newsnight.

