Transcript for $67,000 reward for help finding shooter of 3-year-old

His last words of its mommy. And I couldn't do not think. For the mom of three year old alleged ill affronts gunned down last month after his own birthday party at a homeless family rented for the celebration we can't leave and nine. We can't eat our life basically stock April 24 the pain is palpable. The plea for someone to come forward with information at once urgent and heartbreaking loss. Didn't get that I can never give back. Hunt knows. If it. Detectives say just after 8 PM on April 24. As family members are cleaning the front yard of home IV aids Gould leads a edges birthday party. But I'll that was standing in the door for when shooters armed with semi automatic weapons opened fire. More than sixty shell casings were found at the scene. Elijah died a 21 year old woman was wounded and police need your help to fine people responsible to shooter we're not gonna stop. We're come reprieve but they need your help. And now with stunning 67500. Dollar reward for information leading to an arrest county commissioners my duty police even ATF. All contributing to one of the highest rewards offered in crime stoppers history this is not snitching. There's an old cold this is the three year old that. Bidding gets a girl.

