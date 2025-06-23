7 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe: Authorities

The vessel capsized near D.L. Bliss State Park Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Ten people went into the water, officials said.

June 23, 2025

