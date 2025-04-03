7 tigers seized from homeowner with links to ‘Tiger King’

Seven tigers have been seized from the Nevada home of exotic animal dealer Karl Mitchell, who has ties to the notorious "Tiger King" Joe Exotic.

April 3, 2025

