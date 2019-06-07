New 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

One day after a 6.4 magnitude quake, an even bigger one struck Ridgecrest, California, on Friday, July 5, 2019, causing fires, power outages and rattling already frayed nerves.
3:00 | 07/06/19

Transcript for New 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
The ground shaking again tonight in Southern California. A powerful seven point one magnitude earthquake struck just ten miles. From the town of ridge crest. People reporting feeling a rolling in shaking sensation for at least thirty seconds in Los Angeles. And as far away as Las Vegas Lake Tahoe. And even Mexico and and other front and that's. Size knowledge is say the fault system that's causing this much activity will likely cause ground ruptures Hernandez ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

