Transcript for 72 Philadelphia officers put on administrative duty over social media posts

Internal affairs has identify and prioritize. The post clearly advocating violence would debt against any protected class coaches ethnicity national origin sex religion and race. These officers have been removed from the street that Paul of those categories. At this point. 72. Office 72 officers have been placed in administrative duty status as a result the initial. Investigation. Internal affairs has already begun to investigate each of these offices and identify. The law department this contract it with the law firm ballots are reviewed each folks determined that the speech is constitutionally protected. Confirm nor has completed a number reviews provided the results. Of the completed reviews to the city. Their review of the remaining poses on goal. So to be clear the process of investigating. Misconduct has not changed with regard to how we do them. In summary the investigators. Steps will follow as well. On folders files into our players will conduct the its investigation come to its conclusions as they normally do regarding each office. However. Based upon the volume of investigations. To ensure that the police department acts constitutionally. Independent law arm ballots war. Will concurrently. Valuing each post and determine whether the speech was protected under the First Amendment we're not. Prior to any discipline in the B cases it will be cross reference with the findings of the independent law or. If this speech was that there are determined to be protected no further action will be taken. In example would be an opinion on a matter of public concern. And it median unpopular. Well medium popular but that does not include. Threats of violence with regard to language against any protective class if the speech is not protected by the First Amendment the case will proceed with appropriate discipline.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.