May 7th ‘Real ID’ deadline approaching

TSA acting administrator Adam Stahl delivers everything you need to know ahead of the May 7th deadline to get a Real ID.

May 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live