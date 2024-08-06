9 dead, 1 injured in after car found overturned in Florida canal

Four of the victims were found dead at the scene and the five others died at a local hospital, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

August 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live