9 men at large after escape from New Orleans jail, possibly had inside help

“These folks that were able to get out did so because of defective locks on the cells,” Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said at a press conference Friday.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live