9 US service members killed after 2 Army Black Hawks crash in Kentucky

Army officials said the aircraft teams were practicing a “multi-ship formation” using night vision goggles when the two helicopters went down.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live