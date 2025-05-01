9/11 health program turning away critically ill first responders

The World Trade Center Health Program can no longer certify illnesses, enroll new members or approve life-saving treatments like chemotherapy or lung transplants.

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live