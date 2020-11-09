-
Now Playing: Surviving 9/11 and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: New York City marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks
-
Now Playing: NOTIFIED: September 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen's dad shares message of strength to mother of Gregory Wedel-Morales
-
Now Playing: Eva Longoria and America Ferrera talk about new nonprofit focused on Latinas
-
Now Playing: People gather in NYC for annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony despite the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Former police officers charged in George Floyd’s death to appear in court
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Death toll climbs from disastrous wildfires in the West
-
Now Playing: Victoria Azarenka tries to become 4th mom to win a Grand Slam
-
Now Playing: Federal court blocks order to exclude undocumented immigrants from Census
-
Now Playing: Higher rate of which police pull over Black vs white drivers
-
Now Playing: The 'GMA' Pet of the Week: Meet Esther Bean
-
Now Playing: Blogger Kathryn Snearly of Do It On A Dime shares cheap ways to organize
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan surprises beloved elementary school coach
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals retail rescue edition to support 28 small businesses
-
Now Playing: ‘Sister, Sister’ star speaks out about being denied magazine cover for being Black
-
Now Playing: New details emerge about Vanessa Guillen murder suspect
-
Now Playing: Knoxville on edge with tiger on the loose
-
Now Playing: NFL season kicks off with protests, changes due to COVID