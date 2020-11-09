Transcript for 9/11 memorials continue with COVID-19 prevention measures

Nineteen years later the pain is still palpable. Me. This and this ceremonies across the nation's look a little different this year because of the corona virus pandemic. But the pledge to never forget the worst terror attack in our country's history lives on there's no way you could have done it like usually do. But you know that doesn't matter. Figures were good and hear. The memorial here. And it's okay. In New York City several moments of silence at ground zero in lower Manhattan amongst the socially distanced loved ones and politicians. Nearly 3000 names read aloud by family members. Christopher no in grass yet this year the annual reading pre recorded at the official commemoration ceremony. Where former vice president Joseph Biden and vice president parents both paid their respects. Blocks away shortly after an alternate event where names were read in person. My. And vice president pence recited a prayer and as much. I. And in Shanksville Pennsylvania president trump honoring the men and women who died on flight 93. Today we pay tribute to their sacrifice. And we mourn deeply. For the nearly 3000. Precious and beautiful souls. Who were taken from a. She attended Washington DC a wreath laying ceremony. To remember those who were killed at the Pentagon. Ninety years later the terror attacks on nine elevenths still claiming lives with multiple deaths from 9/11 related illnesses in the last year. Those victims are also being honored on this emotional today. Rea rowly ABC news New York.

