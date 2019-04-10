Transcript for 911 tapes released in case of missing 5-year-old girl

Heartbreaking and 911 tapes from New Jersey about a missing five year old little girl deals say. Allen has as you know everyone's been looking for her the girl vanished September 16 from a park in Princeton, New Jersey while her mother sat in a nearby car. In the 911 recording her mother frantically tells the dispatcher dole say had been playing with her three year old brother when she disappeared. He theme which directing your child my. You know I'm nowhere in the parking he came down with my son never run for part and then this thinking down. Gloom boom and we got here as part king was Indians. Think Connecticut and until we can kindly uncle. Because certainly don't do it because going through my daughter their family. Police have received some information that a man in a red van perhaps. The word the girl and abducted her there is now a 35000. Dollar reward. For information about those who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.