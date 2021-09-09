On the evening of September 11th, an engineer rushed to Ground Zero to help find victims; a financial worker made a fateful decision to evacuate the World Trade Center moments before the towers fell.

How Josh Powell will honor his late father, a first responder killed on 9/11

Powell was 5 years old when is father, New York City firefighter Shawn Powell, was killed in the terror attacks. Now grown up, Powell said he wants to become a doctor.