9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: The Forever Wars

More
ABC News returns to Afghanistan, where Americans – until just weeks ago – were still fighting the nation’s longest war. What began as an in-and-out assault would turn into a quagmire.
30:01 | 09/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: The Forever Wars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"30:01","description":"ABC News returns to Afghanistan, where Americans – until just weeks ago – were still fighting the nation’s longest war. What began as an in-and-out assault would turn into a quagmire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79893287","title":"9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: The Forever Wars","url":"/US/video/911-twenty-years-longest-shadow-forever-wars-79893287"}